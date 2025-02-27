Michelle Trachtenberg’s Friend Reveals Actress Knew Death Was a ‘High Possibility’ Before Tragic Passing

Michelle Trachtenberg was aware that her health was failing in the months leading up to her sudden passing, according to her friend Amanda de Cadenet.

The photographer and TV personality took to Instagram to express her grief, sharing that she had spoken with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star from her hospital bed during a recent FaceTime call.

“Sweetheart Michelle ❤️ … I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you,” de Cadenet wrote. “Seeing your face from the hospital bed, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive.”

Struggles Before Her Death

Trachtenberg, 38, was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on Wednesday morning after suffering cardiac arrest, sources told The New York Post. She had reportedly undergone a liver transplant within the past year and was battling serious health issues.

According to People, the Gossip Girl alum was open about her struggles with both mental and physical health.

“She told friends she was struggling,” a source revealed. “She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling.”

Reports also suggest that friends had noticed a significant change in her appearance in the months leading up to her death, describing her as “pale, gaunt, and very thin.”

Clapping Back at Concerns About Her Appearance

In early 2024, fans took to social media to express concern over her appearance, speculating about her health. In response, Trachtenberg fired back, writing:

“Explain to me how I look sick? Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

She later shared another selfie dismissing rumors of plastic surgery, writing:

“I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself, haters.”