Torkham border closure enters fifth day, halting trade and travel

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained shut for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, severely disrupting trade and travel, officials confirmed.

The closure, which began on February 22, was triggered by tensions over the construction of a bunker in a disputed area near the border by Afghan forces. In response, Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) intervened, leading to a standoff between the two sides. Security forces from both countries have since reinforced their positions, prompting fears of an escalation.

According to customs officials, the suspension of trade over the past five days has resulted in an estimated loss of $12 million. The Torkham crossing, a crucial trade route, facilitates the movement of thousands of goods-laden trucks daily. Its prolonged closure has impacted industries reliant on imports and exports between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Immigration authorities reported that approximately 10,000 people cross the Torkham border daily, including traders, travelers, and patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistan. The shutdown has left thousands stranded on both sides, with many facing worsening humanitarian conditions.

Local traders and daily wage earners have been hit particularly hard. Qari Nazeem Gul, a trader, highlighted that nearly 800 daily wagers depend on the crossing for their livelihoods. The prolonged shutdown has left them struggling to sustain themselves.

Negotiations between Pakistani and Afghan border officials have been ongoing to resolve the dispute. Mujeeb Khan Shinwari, president of the Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association, stated that multiple rounds of discussions had taken place, with Customs Collector Mateen Alam involved in the mediation process. He expressed optimism that an agreement had been reached and that the border could reopen soon.

Authorities relocated customs, immigration, and police officials from Torkham Bazaar to Landikotal as a precautionary measure. However, officials remain hopeful that trade and pedestrian movement will resume shortly, pending final clearance from both sides.

The Torkham crossing has frequently faced closures due to tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, often leading to severe economic and logistical disruptions. Experts stress the need for a sustainable mechanism to prevent such recurring trade blockages, which negatively impact bilateral relations and economic stability.

As of now, the reopening of the border remains uncertain, with further negotiations expected in the coming days.