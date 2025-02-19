Justin Bieber Sparks Speculation With Mass Instagram Unfollowing Spree

Justin Bieber has unfollowed several high-profile celebrities on Instagram, including music producer Benny Blanco, The Weeknd, and longtime collaborator Drake.

The singer, known for hits like Never Say Never and What Do You Mean?, has reportedly disconnected from at least 25 accounts. Among them is Blanco, who is engaged to Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Fans were particularly surprised to see Bieber unfollow Drake, as the rapper has been facing backlash amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. The move comes a month after Bieber also severed ties with his former manager Scooter Braun’s company.

Bieber has not commented on the reason behind the purge, leaving fans speculating whether it signals a personal shift or a change in industry relationships.