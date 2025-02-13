Inside Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Wild Ibiza Trip to ‘La Maison de Bang Bang’

Before settling into royal life, Prince William and Kate Middleton once enjoyed a wild holiday at Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith’s notorious Ibiza villa, La Maison de Bang Bang. The 2006 trip, which included Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Prince Harry, and close friends, saw the royal couple partying, DJing, and lounging on a yacht.

Goldsmith, a self-proclaimed party lover, had just purchased the £3.6 million villa, which quickly gained a reputation for its extravagant gatherings. He reportedly chartered a yacht for William and Kate, taking them to the nearby island of Formentera. Royal biographer Katie Nicholl wrote that the couple had a “ball” at the luxurious villa, enjoying beach bars and nights out at Ibiza’s iconic Pacha nightclub.

William, then 24, reportedly let loose on the trip, with one incident requiring Kate to reprimand him for reckless moped riding outside the villa. Goldsmith later boasted about the visit in a tabloid sting, revealing details about their activities, including William’s attempt at DJing. He claimed William even came up with a signature phrase: “The King is in the house!”

The private holiday remained largely under wraps until 2009, when Goldsmith was caught in a scandal involving drugs and incriminating remarks about the royals. After the exposé, William and Kate decided they could never return to the villa. Despite his controversies, Goldsmith remained close to the Middletons and attended both Kate and Pippa’s weddings.

Now firmly established as the future King and Queen, William and Kate have left their party days behind. But their Ibiza getaway remains a reminder of a time when they could enjoy youthful freedom—before royal duty took precedence.