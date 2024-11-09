NATIONAL

Railways Police beefs up security at railway stations nationwide

By Staff Report
  • Red alert issued for security at all railway stations, including those in Karachi: IG Railway Police

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways beefed up security across all stations and installations across the country on Saturday following the blast at Quetta Railway Station.

According to Inspector General of Railway Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a red alert has been issued for security at all railway stations, including those in Karachi.

“Additional railway police personnel have been deployed, and bomb disposal squads (BDS) are now stationed at major stations to screen passengers before trains depart”, he added.

The IG Railways Police said that all passengers and their belongings will undergo thorough checks at station entrances, with more walk-through gates being installed. “The police have been directed to monitor and take action against any unauthorised individuals loitering around the stations”, he emphasized.

“We are taking all steps necessary to make security foolproof across railway stations, trains, and facilities,” he said, urging passengers to cooperate with railway police and report any suspicious items or individuals.

Rao Sardar added that railway police will be provided with additional resources to strengthen security measures.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bombing at the Quetta Railway Station resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people and injured more than 50.

