Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-inspired ‘Lifetime’ movie reveals new look

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired holiday movie named Lifetime has released its first look.

Lifetime announced their full holiday schedule on Tuesday, October 15 and it included Christmas in the Spotlight, starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film may not be officially inspired by Swift and Kelce, the stories’ similarity is uncanny.

Moreover, the film centers on a pop star named Bowyn (Lord) who hasn’t found Mr. Right, until she meets a professional football player (Wallschleger) backstage at one of her shows. After Drew publicly declares he has a crush on Bowyn, they begin dating, as per the publication.

Additionally, the movie description read, “With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger… but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules? With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family.”

As per the outlet, Lifetime will premiere 12 new festive films with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tia Mowry, Maria Menounos, BeBe Winans, Deborah Joy Winans, Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Romeo Miller, Sarah Drew, Teri Hatcher, Sasha Pieterse, Mitchell Slaggert, Brian Hallisay, RonReaco Lee, Lord, Wallschleger, Mai and Kalil among the star-studded casts.

Lifetime announced that the final original movie for the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime movie slate is BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings. Gospel and R&B legend BeBe Winans will executive produce and star alongside his niece, Deborah Joy Winans.