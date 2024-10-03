China urges actions to de-escalate Lebanese-Israeli situation

NEW YORK: A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent actions to de-escalate the Lebanese-Israeli situation.
“The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security,” Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the UN, said at the Security Council briefing on the Lebanese-Israeli situation.
Fu said that under the current circumstances, the Security Council must take urgent actions and be united in making clear and unequivocal demands: an immediate ceasefire must be established in Gaza; the de-escalation of the Lebanese-Israeli situation must be advanced to stop the cycle of violence; every effort must be made to prevent the spread of the fighting; and the parties concerned must return to the track of political and diplomatic solutions.
Warning that the current situation is “hanging by a thread,” Fu said any passive procrastination would be irresponsible and any rhetoric of condoning further military adventurism would send a wrong message and cause serious consequences.
“We hope major countries with influence will adopt a sincere and responsible attitude and earnestly play a constructive role to avoid further escalation of the situation,” he said.
Fu noted that the conflict has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, with Gaza having become “a hell on Earth.” It has resulted in massive destruction of civilian facilities, thousands of casualties and the displacement of over 1 million people in Lebanon.
The ambassador called on all parties to the conflict to respect the red lines of international humanitarian law and earnestly ensure the protection of civilians.
Fu reiterated the importance of respecting the neutrality of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and the importance of effectively ensuring the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers. “UN assets and personnel should not be the target of armed attacks,” he said.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, October 3, 2024. /CFP
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours reached 46 while injuries stood at 85, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.
The ministry said that five people were killed and five others injured in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate, while 23 people were killed and 41 others wounded in the Nabatieh governorate.
Israel launched an airstrike early Thursday morning targeting the Health Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.
The airstrike also caused significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defense teams rushed to the area for rescue.
Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.