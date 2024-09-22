Kendall Jenner amazes fans with hair transformation at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner has recently garnered the attention of her fans by flaunting her new blonde hair look during a stunning appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the globally known star attended the Bottega Veneta womenswear show on September 21, 2024.

Kendall donned a black long-sleeve dress which has a gold buckle at the waist.

Notably, the supermodel kept her look chic by keeping a simple black leather clutch and chunky gold hoops in her ears, which she paired with snakeskin kitten heels.

Reportedly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star debuted her light-toned locks last week in a New York City studio where she gazed down towards the camera.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old supermodel shared a series of images showing off the new hair colour two weeks ago.

Kendall captioned her post, “blonded,” which grabbed the attention of her fans.

One fan commented, “Loving your blonde look! It’s radiant and absolutely stunning. You’re rocking this new style effortlessly!”

Another admirer chimed in and stated, “Ahhh blonde kenny!!!”

On the personal front, Kendall and the NBA player Devin Booker sparked reunion rumours in February this year, after being in an on-and-off relationship with Booker.