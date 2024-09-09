The way it behaves

Once in history the world is exposed to something that never existed before. The novel, innovative, resilient — Artificial Intelligence (AI) — is known to be the first ever unnatural, thus digital, species. History subsumes fearful, shocking, unexpected, and horrific events that changed its course once and for all though, this time, this development is expected to transcend the bulwarks of unusualness. That is, the species belonging to kingdom Animalia, phylum Chordata, class Mammalia, order Primates, family Hominidae, species Sapiens, has created its own copycat. Unexpectedly, the same copycat seems to adopt human behaviour, has started understanding work patterns, and decision-making abilities. In sum, humans are losing — or transferring — at what they’re best known for: cognitive abilities.

Homo, the Sapiens, reigned the earthly realm owing to their distinguished feature of using cognitive abilities in accordance with their needs and surrounding circumstances. Always on the forefront in the survival race is a human feat and fruit of navigating directions accordingly, utilising resources consequently, potentializing the mental capacity to an extraordinary tier. Best in the business, Sapiens seem to lose the cognition grip with every improvement in Artificial Intelligence projects, and machine learning innovations. Humans seem transfering the very ability that helped transcend the design of living from civilizational mud huts to skyscraping enclaves to some chatbots that now are on the cusp of consciousness.

From financial firms to governmental apparatus, and from professional individuals to ordinary beings, Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems a tangible truth for all with the tech industry a considerable consumer. Artificial Intelligence and its subordinate branches serve as fuel to drive the digital globe and this system has been the backbone of gig economy lately. Initially a technological development, AI functionings are now participating in men’s ideas, verbal communications and heavily influence the keyboard warriors. AI does mitigate the human load in one way or the other, but, bit by bit, it also tries to sneak into corridors that have been dominated only by humans for millennia: the decision-making ability. Expert Systems do haunt human as far as the decision-making ability is concerned.

Via its different niches available so far, AI does try hard to emulate humans, its decision-making ability, and often peek to understand why humans keep a distinguished place among million species. Its akin to nil for a nihilist and, for them, it is presented with a heavy dose of exaggeration to further exacerbate the fear and for a tech-optimistic or technophilic, new technology, such as AI, can doom the civilizational race. However, the reality lies somewhere between since AI does pose a potential threat to human existence and is considered a useful tool to tailor. In line with general perspective, Artificial Intelligence is an undeniable truth, that later may gravitate all human resources into its swift, smooth, efficacious working style black hole.

The sole species within Kingdom Animalia, humans have been able to realise the potential use of cognition to facilitate thyself and the surrounding throughout millenniums, notwithstanding, they now are at the cusp to transmit the information and technology the former took thousands of years to garner. As of now, the way it behaves, is seemingly preoccupied accumulating and understanding information on how the Sapiens work, analyse, think, and make decisions on a quotidian basis. The inappropriate chatbot touch in Saudi Arabia implies the system and the functioning style, so far though, is novice, however, via rest of developments, Artificial Intelligence projects can overtake the human abilities and may make them their pet as the former have been doing for centuries to less intelligent species.

AI-generated systems, modules, chatbots, and content are pervasively spread in the digital globe, and given with ease it generates the content and information, the previously murky AI scope now looks clear from distance: the AI is the future. And the future is scary. The speedy Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) production makes the future more scarier since once fully functioning, AGI’s cognitive abilities will be akin to a human’s, or ever smarter, quicker and more accurate. The multitasking AGIs work with more effectiveness, are durable, and resilient with minimum or no labour cost, at all. It subsumes the potential to supersede human intelligence, can exploit the cognitive abilities more severely than humans have been doing or can shift the global economy management under its control in case it denies creator’s obedience. A creator’s adherence can transform the governmental apparatuses, economy, banking, healthcare and other developmental affairs.

In a nutshell, AI does contain potential benefits for humanity and it can be a potential cause for disruption and discontent given its exponential rise to the intelligence ladder. Presently capable of moving the chess board pieces can move the Sapiens by its will once its humans turn to face the music. The seeds of super intelligence have been drilled deep, it’s time to wait and watch what AI has for humans: the tool to trigger the doom, or the panacea per se? Given the prophecy papers bombardment in the digital media and random predictions by the renowned individuals, the former seems a more tangible and acceptable prediction, though no one is sure as shooting to which side the AI would shift the balance.