Journalist Bachal shot dead in Sindh’s Ghotki

GHOTKI: The reporter of a local TV channel Mohammed Bachal Ghanjio was shot dead by dacoits in riverine area of Rounti in Sindh’s Ghotki district, the police said on Tuesday.

The police reported that the accused killed the journalist and fled the scene in Gothki district, saying the journalist’s body was shifted to THQ Hospital Ubauro.

The police stated that at the time of the attack, journalist Bachal Ghanjio had gone to his fields. The incident is currently under investigation, the police added. The son of the slain journalist said that his father had a longstanding enmity with some members of the community, mentioning that although the enmity had supposedly been resolved, his father was still killed.

A few years ago, the same opponents had also attacked his father, he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder of Journalist Bachal Ghanjio and ordered the Sindh Police chief to ensure early arrest of the killer of the slain journalist.

Murad Ali Shah expressed his grief and sorrow over journalist Muhammad Bachal Ghanjo’s killing and directed the IGP Sindh to arrest immediately the killers of martyred journalist. The operation against dacoits should be made more effective, he directed.

The CM said, ‘We believe in freedom of press.’ He prayed that May Allah raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.