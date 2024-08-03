Blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh will not go in vain: Fazl

Meets Hamas leaders in Qatar, saying it is duty of Muslims to liberate Al-Aqsa from Zionist occupiers

DOHA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday expressed his sorrows over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and offered prayers and condolences for all Palestinian martyrs during a meeting Hamas leader Khaled Mashal on Doha.

The JUI-F chief had arrived in Qatar from Jeddah last night where met with Hamas leaders to offer his condolences following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh.

Maulana Fazl engaged in discussions with Palestinian and Hamas leaders.

During his visit, Fazlur Rehman also met with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal and expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, offering prayers and condolences for all Palestinian martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that “the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh will not go in vain. His martyrdom will strengthen Palestine’s struggle for freedom. The entire Islamic world is grieving his loss.”

Fazlur Rehman said it is the duty of Muslims to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from Zionist occupiers.

He noted that Hamas leaders remain resolute and that both the Palestinian people and the Muslim Ummah will not relinquish their fight for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

The JUI-F and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for freedom.

The Palestinian leader and his bodyguard were killed in an Iranian government guest house in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

Haniyeh had gone to the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the past three days, speculations abounded whether a long-range missile was fired from outside Iran’s borders or launched from an aircraft over Iranian airspace.

Today, Iranian media, including the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, reported, quoting Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas’ representative in Tehran, that Haniyeh’s death was caused by a missile or rocket fired from outside the building toward the room where he was staying.