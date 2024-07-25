Uzbekistan plans to increase exports of electrical products to Europe, South Asia, Middle East

TASHKENT: There are about a thousand manufacturing enterprises operating in the electrical engineering sector of Uzbekistan, most of them small, producing over two thousand types of products. Almost all enterprises in the industry are privately owned. The total number of people employed in the industry exceeds 35,000.

The 76 largest enterprises in the industry, which produce over 90% of all electrical engineering products, are members of the Association of Electrical Engineering Manufacturers (UzEltechSanoat). Of these, 18 enterprises manufacture electrical wires and cables, 27 enterprises manufacture household appliances, and 32 enterprises manufacture power transformers and other electrical products.

The Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026 aimed to increase industrial production by 1.4 times by 2026, including doubling the production of high value-added products in the electrical engineering industry and tripling exports.

The Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy, adopted in September 2023, will ensure the achievement of all the goals outlined in the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan. It also sets the task of increasing copper processing in the electrical engineering industry to 300,000 tons per year and raising the localization level of manufactured products to an average of 65%.

Therefore, Uzbekistan pays special attention to the development of technologically advanced industries, including electrical engineering, and provides state support.

Over the past seven years, the President of Uzbekistan has adopted several legislative acts providing customs and tax benefits to enterprises in the electrical engineering industry, as well as subsidies to cover transportation and other expenses.

Specifically, until January 1, 2027, enterprises in the electrical engineering industry have received a 50% reduction in profit and property taxes. Additionally, benefits for exemption from customs duties on imported raw materials, components, and equipment for their own production needs have been extended.

Furthermore, several programs have been approved for the implementation of investment projects in the electrical engineering industry, focusing on technical and technological upgrades of existing facilities and the creation of new production lines.

Due to these measures, over the past 7 years, the volume of attracted investments in the industry has amounted to $935 million, of which about $400 million are foreign direct investments.

Additionally, more than 260 new investment projects worth over $800 million have been launched, including 50 cable production projects worth $120 million, 115 household appliance projects worth $380 million, 40 power equipment projects worth $60 million, and 58 other electrical engineering projects worth $250 million.

As a result, over 13,000 new jobs have been created, bringing the total number of jobs in the industry to 35,000.

As a result of implementing investment projects for modernizing and creating new production facilities, the production of new types of electrical engineering products has been mastered, particularly household appliances (washing machines, electric stoves, vacuum cleaners, hoods, water heaters, new models of refrigerators and washing machines under the Samsung brand, SMART HD TVs, built-in hobs and gas stoves, etc.); industrial air conditioners; new types of electrical cables (high and low voltage, used in solar energy systems, household appliances, as well as self-supporting insulated cables); dry transformers; electronics (monoblocks, SIM cards, electronic boards for household appliances); smart meters for electricity, gas, and water consumption; parts for solar panels and renewable energy stations; elevators and escalators; water pumps, etc.

Overall, from 2017 to 2023, the production volume of the electrical engineering industry increased 7.1 times to $1.98 billion, including a 5.5-fold increase in wires, cables, and copper products to $792 million; an 8.2-fold increase in household appliances to $633 million; and a 9.3-fold increase in power and technical equipment to $567 million.

The contribution of the electrical engineering industry to the development of the economy is also growing, and although the share of the industry’s value added in the economy is still less than 1%, it has grown 1.5 times in recent years.

The growth in the production of electrical engineering products has contributed to an increase in export volumes, which have grown 5.5 times to $1047 million over the specified period, including a 4-fold increase in wires, cables, and copper products to $576 million; a more than 10-fold increase in household appliances to $214 million; and a 12-fold increase in power equipment and other products to $257 million.

It should be noted that the significant growth (more than 10 times) in the export of household appliances occurred due to the creation of new production facilities in Uzbekistan by Artel Electronics. In particular, the export volume of refrigerators increased 15 times to $58 million, televisions 6 times to $52 million, electric stoves 4.5 times to $40 million, washing machines 5 times to $20 million, air conditioners 4 times to $15 million, etc.

Moreover, not only the geography of export countries has expanded, but also the range of electrical engineering products supplied to foreign markets. Currently, about 200 types of various electrical engineering products are exported to almost 70 countries. The number of exporting enterprises in the electrical engineering industry has grown to 100.

In January 2024, a Presidential Decree “On Additional Measures for Further Increasing the Production and Export Potential of the Electrical Engineering Industry” was adopted, outlining target indicators for the industry’s development in the coming years.

Specifically, in 2024, the plan is to increase the volume of production by almost 30% to $2.6 billion, exports by 43% to $1.5 billion, and the volume of copper processing into finished products to 140,000 tons. In 2025, the goal is to increase production to $3.2 billion, exports to $2.0 billion, and copper processing to 160,000 tons.

To achieve these targets, the Program for Creating New Production Capacities and Diversifying Production in the Electrical Engineering Industry in 2024-2026 and Beyond has been approved. The program aims to implement a total of 294 investment projects worth over $4 billion in the coming years.

In conclusion, it should be noted that the necessary conditions have been created in Uzbekistan for enterprises in the electrical engineering industry to increase production volumes and expand the supply of their products to both domestic and foreign markets.

Therefore, goals have been set to increase exports not only to traditional but also to new markets. In particular, there are plans to increase the export of electrical engineering products to European markets, considering the GSP+ preferential trade regime granted to Uzbekistan, as well as to South Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Yuri Kutbitdinov is Chief Research Officer of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.