US calls on Pakistan and India to resolve issues through dialogue

WASHINGTON: In the midst of mounting tensions between Pakistan and India, the United States issued a call on Monday for both nations to steer clear of escalation and seek resolution through dialogue.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation and finding common ground through dialogue, refraining from commenting on specific allegations while urging diplomatic solutions.

Recent statements by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, acknowledging India’s policy of targeting individuals in Pakistan, have added to the tensions. Singh’s remarks followed a report in The Guardian alleging Indian involvement in targeted killings in Pakistan since 2020, a claim echoed by Canada and the United States.

The Foreign Office in Pakistan condemned Singh’s comments as “hyper-nationalistic sentiments” driven by electoral motives, urging international accountability for what it described as India’s illegal actions.

As tensions persist, diplomatic efforts remain crucial in defusing the situation and preventing further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.