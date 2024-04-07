‘Arsenic-Laced-Letters’: CTD investigators visit stores to reach to accused in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigative teams visited New Town Rawalpindi and Sector I-10/4 Islamabad on Sunday and obtained data of stores to identify the accused involved in sending the arsenic-laden letters to judges of the superior courts.

The investigators also questioned the owners of the stores dealing in the sales and purchase of arsenic power.

It is to be noted that eight judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) received suspicious letters followed by at least 10 judges of the Supreme Court and five of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Two separate cases of these suspicious letters have been registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The three CTD teams are investigating the “threatening letters laced with poisonous substance” sent to the judges of Supreme Court, Islamabad and Lahore High Courts.

The investigation teams obtained the data of stores located near the areas they suspect arsenic powder could have been obtained from.

The investigators have directed the shopkeepers to keep record of buyers’ before sales and purchase of any suspicious chemical.

However, during the investigation no arrests were made so far from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the authorities have put post offices and courier companies on alert. The post office officials and courier services have been asked to be vigilant and check thoroughly any letter sent to any high-profile personality.

Sources said that all the post offices and courier services were directed not to open any ‘suspicious’ letter addressed to high-profile personalities.

‘Nontoxic arsenic’ powder found in letters’

On the other hand, forensic examination of “suspicious power” found in the “threatening letters” received by judges of the superior courts confirmed it to be arsenic.

The report has been sent to the Ministry of Interior along with initial findings of the investigation.

According to the sources privy to the development, the ‘nontoxic arsenic’ powder was found in the letters. The report said that the names of the letters senders have been sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), while the writing and ink on the envelopes has been forwarded to experts for analysis.

The report read that the postal stamp affixed on the letter is also being analysed. It added that progress reports are being submitted to apex court and high courts on daily basis.

As many as 10 judges of the apex court, eight of the IHC and six of the LHC have received threatening letter containing suspicious powder.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justices – Athar Minallah, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Muneeb Akhtar, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Yahya Afridi and Ayesha Malik among judges of the apex court receive the letters.

At the LHC, Chief Justice (CJ) Shahzad Malik Ahmed, Justice Ali Justice Baqar Ali Najafi, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh received the suspicious letters.

Eight judges of the IHC including CJ Justice Aamer Farooq were the first to receive such letters.

PM orders probe

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the federal government will investigate the issue of ‘suspicious letters’ received by judges.

Chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the PM said this matter will be taken up with a sense of responsibility, emphasizing there should be no politics on this matter.

PM Shehbaz recalled that an inquiry commission was formed after the consent and consultation of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to look into the issues raised by the six judges of Islamabad High Court.

He said the former chief justice, however, later recused himself from heading the inquiry commission. He said the Supreme Court has now taken suo motu notice of this matter.