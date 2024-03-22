NATIONAL

Incumbent govt lacks vision to address challenges confronting country: Siraj

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2014/11/21: Siraj-ul-Haq, head of Islamic Political Party Jamat-e-Islami, addressing the congregation during the JI party convention in Lahore. According to media reports, tens of thousands of JI workers and supporters from the country and abroad are attending the three-day convention of Jamat-e-Islami has that started November 21 to 23 at the foot of Minaar-e-Pakistan monument. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the incumbent government, which came into power as a result of selection rather than election, lacks the vision needed to address the challenges confronted by the country.

Talking to media persons after an iftar ceremony honoring JI workers at Mansoorah on Friday, he expressed skepticism that a government formed on a disputed mandate would be able to complete its tenure.

Sirajul Haq said that the feudal lords, families and corrupt people who remained in power for decades have been imposed again after the rigged election.

According to him, the ruling establishment sees IMF loans as the panacea for economic woes, while he advocates for addressing corruption, resource mismanagement, and implementing an interest-free economy to truly rectify the nation’s economic issues.

The JI chief urged the incumbent political parties to fulfill the pledges they made to the electorate during their election campaigns. Specifically, he called for the provision of free electricity for up to 300 units—a promise made to voters. He attributed the country’s heavy debt burden and lack of basic amenities to poor governance and incompetence among the ruling elite, advocating for an audit of past loans instead of seeking additional IMF assistance.

He vowed that JI, alongside the Pakistani populace, would vehemently oppose any new taxes or inflation resulting from IMF conditions.

Siraj also criticized the silence of Islamic world leaders regarding the suffering of Gaza’s residents at the hands of Israel, emphasizing the need for practical assistance from Islamabad to meet the expectations of the Pakistani people.

The JI, he said, would continue struggle for the rule of people and true democracy. He said the rule of law and justice was the key to resolve the problems. He appealed to the people to join the JI struggle for the real change.

Previous article
Charity boss Imam Qasim’s first-class flights stir controversy
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China, Russia veto US resolution on Gaza ceasefire

-- China, Russia call resolution gives Israel carte blanche for Rafah raid UNKIGTED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council has failed to pass a resolution...

Key role of Ethiopian Airlines’ to bring businessmen of two countries closer: Envoy

Shahid Afridi in hot water over recent political statements regarding govt and ‘institutions’

Early morning rain, snowfall bring relief to various parts of country

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.