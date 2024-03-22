Incumbent govt lacks vision to address challenges confronting country: Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the incumbent government, which came into power as a result of selection rather than election, lacks the vision needed to address the challenges confronted by the country.

Talking to media persons after an iftar ceremony honoring JI workers at Mansoorah on Friday, he expressed skepticism that a government formed on a disputed mandate would be able to complete its tenure.

Sirajul Haq said that the feudal lords, families and corrupt people who remained in power for decades have been imposed again after the rigged election.

According to him, the ruling establishment sees IMF loans as the panacea for economic woes, while he advocates for addressing corruption, resource mismanagement, and implementing an interest-free economy to truly rectify the nation’s economic issues.

The JI chief urged the incumbent political parties to fulfill the pledges they made to the electorate during their election campaigns. Specifically, he called for the provision of free electricity for up to 300 units—a promise made to voters. He attributed the country’s heavy debt burden and lack of basic amenities to poor governance and incompetence among the ruling elite, advocating for an audit of past loans instead of seeking additional IMF assistance.

He vowed that JI, alongside the Pakistani populace, would vehemently oppose any new taxes or inflation resulting from IMF conditions.

Siraj also criticized the silence of Islamic world leaders regarding the suffering of Gaza’s residents at the hands of Israel, emphasizing the need for practical assistance from Islamabad to meet the expectations of the Pakistani people.

The JI, he said, would continue struggle for the rule of people and true democracy. He said the rule of law and justice was the key to resolve the problems. He appealed to the people to join the JI struggle for the real change.