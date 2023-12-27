BNP’s Foreign Gambit

As the 12th parliamentary general election in Bangladesh approaches on January 7, the whole nation is immersed in the election vibes. However, a shadow looms over the electoral process as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have chosen to boycott the upcoming election and engage in various subversive activities to thwart it. Needless to say, these undemocratic actions are fueling frustration and discontent among the people and ultimately eroding support for the BNP.

The BNP’s decision to abstain from the democratic process and rely on foreign powers instead of the people’s support is akin to ‘politics on deathbed,’ as observed by political pundits. This move not only dampens the festive mood surrounding the general election but also risks undermining the party’s organizational structure, pushing it into fragility.

Contrastingly, the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), another major political party in the country, has been in power since 2009, ruling the country for a third term. The AL’s ascendancy is not solely attributed to its popularity but is also a result of several political missteps by the BNP. In 2014, despite pre-poll surveys favoring the BNP over the AL, the high command of BNP decided not to participate in the general election, opting instead for anarchy and anti-state activities nationwide, which was a great political blunder.

In 2018, the BNP committed another political blunder by abandoning its core demand for a neutral election-time government. This decision left the nation stunned as the party performed a somersault on its electoral manifesto and exploited opportunities for financial gain through the party’s nomination process.

In the January 2024 election, the BNP appears to be repeating the mistakes of 2014. Tarique Rahman (BNP’s Vice Chairman and de facto supremo) initially sought international support for the pro-democratic movement and the promotion of human rights values in Bangladesh. The Western powers initially recognized the movement but BNP’s violent and offensive postures on October 28 undermined democratic values, causing a rift with foreign actors. The party’s decision to obstruct people from participating in the democratic process further exacerbates its standing in national politics.

It is crucial to acknowledge the international community’s role as one of facilitation rather than interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation. While foreign partners can contribute to promoting democratic values and human rights, the ultimate responsibility for shaping political futures lies with the voters. The BNP’s boycott raises serious questions about the party’s commitment to the people.

In the current context, the BNP and its allies are neglecting the importance of engaging with the native people and leaning more towards foreign actors. This political blunder may lead the people of Bangladesh to question the BNP’s commitment and become skeptical about bringing them to power. It would have been a wise political decision if BNP exposed any irregularities of the AL government by participating in the election, rather than also refrain from hindering other representations in the democratic process.

The BNP must heed Henry Kissinger’s quote, “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests.” The people of Bangladesh may not appreciate Tarique Rahman’s audacity, who is leading a lavish life in London while issuing detrimental instructions to party leaders and countrymen. It would be a wise political decision if Mr. Rahman returns to Bangladesh and struggles for his legal battle and the political freedom of the people. Not even a superpower could not save Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi or Osama bin Laden, though once they all had been allies of the West. BNP should reconsider its ties with foreign actors, understanding that Bangladesh holds no ideological or religious significance for Western powers but is viewed through the lens of geopolitical interest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political acumen, emphasizing the true strength of democracy—the people’s mandate—may once again rescue her party from political upheaval ahead of the January polls. That’s why, she has prioritized independent candidates over alliance members labeled as parasite in the electoral process. BNP’s reliance on external actors and disregard for the people’s mandate is a political blunder that will likely have heavy consequences in the future.