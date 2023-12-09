CITY

LAW hosts awareness session on reporting cases of juvenile delinquency

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Legal Awareness Watch (LAW) on Friday organized an awareness-raising session on the role of journalists regarding reporting cases of juvenile delinquency.

The session was followed by a question/answer session in a local hotel here in Lahore. The session concluded with an emphasis on making Juvenile Justice Committees active and functional across Pakistan to resolve cases of children in conflict with minor laws.

Director LAW Barrister Sarmad Ali said that since the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act 2018, Juvenile Justice Committees have not been activated across Punjab till date. Children found to be involved in minor breaches of penal law will be dealt with through the non-punitive sanctions set out in the Diversion Act 2018.

He further said that media personnel while reporting incidents involving children should consider that anonymity is required under the Act. Ali reiterated the fact that the media should remember that “children’s rights” are “human rights”. He expressed dismay at the way stories involving minors were reported. He said that the rights of the child and its identity are important, urging the media to be careful in receiving information related to minors and how it is reported. He added that by using the power of pen or camera a positive change can be brought in the society. He urged to implement Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 in its letter and spirit.

 

Previous article
Epaper_23-12-9 ISB
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Five terrorists killed during Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed in fire exchange with security forces during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mullazai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank...

Afghans residing in Pakistan can’t participate in political activities: Bugti

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case on Monday

‘Toshakhana disqualification’: LHC judge refers Imran’s plea to chief justice

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.