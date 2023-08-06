Lessons in Political Engineering

The established orders the world over strive on engineering of some sort. The reason for that ‘legitimate intervention’ on the part of the orders is to ensure that the rationale of the nation state under their firm control is not compromised. Like an intelligence outfit working on scientific lines; trying to find gaps in the enemy line; the enemy can be external or internal, the establishments try to make the most of the variables available. The success of the world powers since the 19th century, from the days of the East India Company to the legendary Lawrence of Arabia has been precisely hitting the iron, when it is ready for being moulded. The reason behind many changes in the maps of the world during the 20th century well into the 21st owes much to the ‘intelligent games’ played by the powers.

The results have been seamless, accepted internally and externally; in the process deriving the needed legitimacy to stand-alone and grow. A look back into the engineering experiences witnessed in Pakistan create a somewhat different impression and on-ground results. In Pakistan, the political engineering has not been treated as a natural process, whose results can be durable. Rather it has been the proverbial ‘surgical strikes’ by the state on itself in a way that aftermath has been more devastating; except for a few short-term dividends. The long-term fall out has been dismal pain. The result has been an ever-increasing army of disgruntled citizenry alienated from the system. Recent developments have created an impression of the working democracy as practised in Pakistan as a proverbial ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’.

Taking the case study systematically, the political chaos after the demise of the founder of the nation and then the first premier of the country opened the gates for creeping ‘undesirable interventions’. The growth in the influence of the bureaucracy opened the way for nonpolitical treatment of political problems. The outcome was gradual alienation; if the aggrieved party was separated by geography, language and way of life. It was the establishment itself, which created so many gaps in the polity and society of East Pakistan; where it became a formal walkover for the Indian political and military power to do the needful; in support of the dissatisfied East Pakistani masses.

As discussed before, the political engineering done by the nonpolitical forces resulted in a situation, where the people from the then West and East Pakistan, despite being on the same page regarding economic and political grievances, were found to be standing opposite each other’s stated position. As the result, the Western wing could not understand the aspirations of the Eastern wing. The outcome was the separation of the Eastern wing and creation of the independent nation state of Bangladesh.

Pakistan, however failed to seek any lessons from the debacle. The formation of the political governments in the then NWFP and Balochistan out of the 1970 elections was not tolerated by the PPP. The political party at the helm; instead of dealing with them in a political manner, unleashed another military operation in Balochistan. The foundations of much of the alienation in Balochistan from the federation, which are now visible, were laid as the result of that type of dealing with a political government.

The first-ever political government under the consensus 1973 constitution, despite clear references against the coup as enshrined in Article 6 of the book; was to fall victim to the coup on 5 July 1977. That era in fact laid the foundation of the most devastating form of political engineering, whose impact has not been isolated to the political sphere of national activity, rather it was instrumental in fracturing the fabric of national integration along ethnic and sectarian lines .

During the early years of the coup, a few international and national events set the guidelines for the non-democratic political engineering consultants. The year 1979 witnessed two international events; the Iranian Islamic Revolution in February and the Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan in December. The first event was a ‘breaking news’ on merit, a public protest led by clergy toppling the most armed-to-the-teeth and modern system of government; a system which has complete Western support led by the USA. That event inspired Muslims of all shades and Pakistani society was no exception. The events in the run up, when the section of Pakistani society professing the same faith as of the leaders of the revolution challenged the Islamization bids by the then military dispensation led by late General Zia; prompted the same consultants to weave another division in the society. Gone were the days when Scouts managed the Moharram mourning sessions holding a solitary rope to segregate the men and women. Now any urban centre can compete with the Kufa of 61 Hijri/October 680, going by the deployment of the law enforcing agencies; with Air Force helicopters hovering over the crowd pulling the cultural replicas along the designated route.

That period also witnessed opposition to military rule in Sindh in the shape of THE MRD movement. That development prompted the ‘consultants’ to go for the ethnic card. What has become of the lifeline of Pakistan, Karachi, is another sad self-inflicted wound.

The ‘Jihad’ in nearby Afghanistan, inspired many to practiSe an important obligation of Muslim faith, forgetting that the teachings as explained by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) attached much importance to fighting and disciplining oneself than active combat.

The division by the consultants, prompted the other adherents of the divide to flock to Afghanistan to be trained as snipers and even slip over to that country after any episode of sectarian massacre. Things on that front might have gone unnoticed, but the 9/11 events proved that project to be baggage, not just for the ‘consultants’, but also the state. What the state has been trying to contain is in fact the ‘continuing history’ with many young men in uniform trained for conventional combat, lost in useless insurgency, whose originating father was the state itself. These self-bred ‘Khawarij’ were the biggest blunder of the ‘consultants’ under discussion.

If these major divisions were not enough, the political parties falling from favour have been subjected to a clumsy campaign of suppression post-August 1990, post-October 1999 and now post-April 2022/May 2023 period. That mechanical political engineering seems instrumental in evaporating the faith of the man on the street from the system altogether.

The consultants failed to understand that the political movements can be suppressed, but a loyal electorate cannot be evaporated. The Turkish Kemalist state could not uproot the devout Muslim from that society. Similarly the reform-minded Iranians, denied victory in 2009, could not be stopped in 2013 and 2017, resulting in reform-minded administrations. The leadership is clear on the assertion that many who support the system, might not be observing Hijab, as the system might like them to. Even now, the society in Iran is divided over the status quo and revisiting the main Qanoon-e-Isasi.

For the Pakistani nation state and the engineering consultants, the choices are clear. Political movements are made up of humans and cannot be treated as chemistry laboratory experiments where results are calculated. An all-inclusive level playing field is needed and a break from the Pakistani tradition of suppression of undesirable political trends.

Conclusively the biggest lesson for the Pakistani nation state from the stalemate is return to the dictates of the true spirit of the constitution and not the ‘mutilated’ one as is now to suit a group of sleuths and undemocratic ‘forces’. Kids of yesteryears reading Dastan Amir Hamza series, abridged version titled book 6 of the series; Aiyaroon ki hakumat (government of Intel sleuths) might be amused by the machinations of Umru Aiyyar; the chief spy of Amir Hamza ( who imprisons Amir and other office holders after capturing power), but nation states can ill afford such games and engineering. Elections may be better left to the voter and the manipulations of WhatsApp RTS be left subservient to the trends generated at polling booths.