Supreme Court disposes of contempt plea against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday disposed of a contempt petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa — the next nominated chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) — and two other judges after the plaintiff withdrew his plea.

Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi had earlier moved the apex court seeking contempt proceedings against the senior puisne judge, Justice Naeem Akhtar and Justice Aamer Farooq, stating that the three-member commission conducted their proceedings by “encroaching” upon Courtroom No 2 of the top court without any legal authority.

The lawyer was of the view that the commission conducted its proceedings despite the top court’s stay order.

Last month, the federal government constituted a judicial commission to probe the veracity of audio leaks — reportedly featuring some current and former members of the superior judiciary — and their impact on the independence of the judiciary.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commission of the Inquiry Act 2017, the federal government is pleased to constitute an inquiry commission to probe into the veracity of alleged audio leaks raising serious apprehensions about the independence of the judiciary in the public interest,” read the notification.

Later, the Supreme Court had restrained the body from probing audio leaks. Later, Rahi decided to withdraw his petition seeking contempt proceedings against the judges.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial fixed the lawyer’s plea in connection with the withdrawal of his contempt petition against the three judges today in his chamber.

At the outset of today’s proceedings, Rahi pleaded with the court that he wanted to withdraw his contempt petition against the three judges, including the senior puisne judge.

Accepting his request, the chief justice disposed of the plea.