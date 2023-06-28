China and Europe: Coming closer?

The just-concluded six-day visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Germany and France holds great significance for the intricate tapestry of political and economic relations between China and Europe. By intentionally selecting these two countries, which are perhaps the most vocal for European neutrality and independence, as his inaugural diplomatic destinations after assuming office, Premier Li has stressed the significance of this symbolic gesture.

This carefully orchestrated overture serves as a crucial component of Beijing’s broader drive– or charm offensive inh the Western media’s terminology – to address the misunderstandings and misinterpretations surrounding China within the Western world. As the Premier proactively engaged with European leaders, it presented an invaluable opportunity to both sides to bridge the gap and foster a deeper understanding of China’s perspective. By unravelling misconceptions, this diplomatic endeavour was aimed to forge a path toward greater harmony and collaboration between China and the Western nations.

- Advertisement -

The world should keenly observe and acknowledge the significance of this diplomatic undertaking, recognizing the potential for a more balanced and informed dialogue that could reshape global relations in a positive direction. For many years, Germany has stood as China’s preeminent trading partner within the European Union. In fact, China has maintained its status as Germany’s largest global trading partner for an impressive seven consecutive years. In 2022, bilateral trade between the two nations soared to an impressive €300 billion ($327 billion). Additionally, Germany holds the distinction of being Europe’s leading investor in the vast Chinese market. This symbiotic relationship between two economic powerhouses exemplifies the immense potential for collaboration between China and Europe. Premier Li Qiang’s visit has served as a concrete manifestation of China’s commitment to bolster this vital partnership. Li Qiang’s European voyage entailed three objectives: forging connections with political and business leaders in Berlin and Paris, co-chairing the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation, and participating in the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

By fortifying ties with Germany and France, China seeks to forge an enduring bond rooted in mutual economic benefit and shared prosperity. This strategic manoeuvre presents an opportune moment for Europe to seize, as it offers the promise of enhanced trade opportunities and a deepening of bilateral cooperation. As the world witnesses this historical chapter unfold, it is essential for Europe to recognize the vast advantages that lie within its grasp.

Embracing China’s outreach is not only pragmatic but also holds the potential to reshape the economic landscape in ways that can yield long-lasting rewards for both parties involved. It was a very hectic trip by Li Qiang, who had an unabated string of meetings, summits and then one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron as well. The fact is that in all his personal interactions– particularly with Scholz and Macron– Premier Li received a very positive response. Scholz emphasized Germany’s staunch opposition to decoupling, making it clear that “de-risking” does not equate to “de-sinicization.” It is clear from the Scholz’s meeting with Li that Germany remains fully committed to forging enduring ties with China, fostering enhanced bilateral exchanges and cooperation, thereby paving the way for stable and mutually beneficial relations.

The current series of diplomatic engagement between German and China, which included Chancellor Scholz’s visit to Beijing in December last year, then Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee visited Europe and met German leadership in February , followed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ‘s visit to China in April – signifies a transformative phase of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting their commitment to deepening bilateral relations. German investment in China has reached a stable point, standing at approximately €90 billion, nearly triple the amount recorded in 2010. While this marks a period of slower growth, these investments have proven to be highly lucrative.

Similarly, the French leg of Li’s visit was equally fruitful and successful. French President Macron displayed a generous receptiveness towards China’s aspirations for increased collaboration with Europe, particularly in the trade, technology, and supply chain realms. “In a world full of challenges, France and China should adhere to resultful multilateralism, promote international solidarity, improve global governance and promote solutions to global issues,” said Macron. China is fervently advocating for enhanced collaboration with European nations, most notably France and Germany, encompassing both established sectors like nuclear energy, space, and aviation, as well as emerging fields such as environmental protection, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.

In an era characterized by geopolitical complexities, it is essential for the European leadership to adopt a rational and balanced approach towards China. By embracing cooperation and dialogue, both sides can work together to address global challenges, such as climate change and sustainable development, while nurturing an environment of trust and understanding.

By embracing these emerging domains, both sides can unlock immense potential for mutual prosperity and achieve outcomes that benefit all involved. In this spirit, China actively encourages its enterprises to invest in France, while warmly welcoming French companies to partake in China’s ever-expanding realm of development opportunities.

- Advertisement -

This vision of shared growth and cooperation holds the promise of forging stronger ties between China and Europe, cementing a path towards collective success and harmonious collaboration in the modern global landscape. Li’s visit to the two most powerful economies of Europe indicates the seriousness with which Beijing is trying to enhance its commercial and political ties with Europe. With its unrivalled manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, China stands poised to offer Europe opportunities for investment and market access.

Similarly, Europe’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, engineering, and renewable energy provides China with a valuable source of knowledge and expertise. However, the prevailing perception of China in Europe is undeniably coloured by the overshadowing rivalry between the USA and China, where the former’s influence plays a significant role in shaping attitudes. This jealousy has inevitably skewed perspectives, potentially blinding Europeans to China’s true intentions and obscuring the potential benefits of fruitful engagement and cooperation. It is crucial to question the narrative dominated by US interests and consider a more nuanced understanding of China’s role in the global arena. By eschewing the misguided narratives of decoupling and de-risking, European countries can forge ahead to build a foundation of trust and collaboration with China that can withstand the headwinds of geopolitical tensions and work for shared prosperity and shared development.

In an era characterized by geopolitical complexities, it is essential for the European leadership to adopt a rational and balanced approach towards China. By embracing cooperation and dialogue, both sides can work together to address global challenges, such as climate change and sustainable development, while nurturing an environment of trust and understanding. China and Europe possess the necessary acumen and resources to shape a future marked by shared prosperity, heightened cooperation, and harmonious coexistence. Their success, however, hinges on their ability to withstand pressure from Washington. Scholz and Macron, however, seem inclined to chart a distinct path for China, diverging from the USA.