Pakistan to bring more seafood, agro products through KKH to Chinese market: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Chinese governments are making joint efforts to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro products through the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to the Chinese market.

This was stated by Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque in a statement issued here while commenting on Pakistan’s first-ever land containerised seafood cargo, which has successfully arrived in Xinjiang through Karakoram Highway.

“We are working together to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro products through this land route to the Chinese market,” he said

As the world’s second-largest consumer market, China is keen on importing more quality Pakistani products, Ambassador Haque added.

Ambassador Haque stressed that facilitating trade and exports of Pakistan’s quality products through the Khunjerab border is Pakistan and China’s shared objective.

Last week, a truck carrying cold chain containers from Pakistan reached Kashgar in Northeast China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region via a cross-border land route.

This is the first time that seafood containers from Pakistan have been transported by road from Karachi to Kashgar along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to a representative from the Pakistani transport company, it was the first attempt at a bilateral cross-border road transport business in partnership with a Chinese firm.

“The cost and price of cold chain transport of the route is under assessment. Our Chinese partners are also exploring more opportunities to import more commodities from Pakistan,” he added.

The container truck entered China via the Karakoram Highway, the sole land route connecting Pakistan and China. It underwent customs check at Khunjerab Port.