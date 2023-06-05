NATIONAL

Pakistan to bring more seafood, agro products through KKH to Chinese market: Envoy

By Staff Report
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 27: Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, speaks during a hatch-opening ceremony of return capsule of Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on September 27, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Chinese governments are making joint efforts to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro products through the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to the Chinese market.

This was stated by Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque in a statement issued here while commenting on Pakistan’s first-ever land containerised seafood cargo, which has successfully arrived in Xinjiang through Karakoram Highway.

“We are working together to bring more Pakistani seafood and agro products through this land route to the Chinese market,” he said

As the world’s second-largest consumer market, China is keen on importing more quality Pakistani products, Ambassador Haque added.

Ambassador Haque stressed that facilitating trade and exports of Pakistan’s quality products through the Khunjerab border is Pakistan and China’s shared objective.

Last week, a truck carrying cold chain containers from Pakistan reached Kashgar in Northeast China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region via a cross-border land route.

This is the first time that seafood containers from Pakistan have been transported by road from Karachi to Kashgar along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to a representative from the Pakistani transport company, it was the first attempt at a bilateral cross-border road transport business in partnership with a Chinese firm.

“The cost and price of cold chain transport of the route is under assessment. Our Chinese partners are also exploring more opportunities to import more commodities from Pakistan,” he added.

The container truck entered China via the Karakoram Highway, the sole land route connecting Pakistan and China. It underwent customs check at Khunjerab Port.

Previous article
Rana Sanaullah hospitalized after ‘chest pain’ complaints
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Amid rumours of more defections, Asad Umar, Asad Qaisar say no...

ISLAMABAD: With Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is facing a new challenge every day, party's two senior leaders have clarified they have no contact...

Epaper_23-06-05 LHR

Epaper_23-06-05 KHI

Epaper_23-06-05 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.