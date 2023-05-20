In letter to PM Trudeau, 16-Canadian MPs raise alarms about ‘worst HR crisis’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Amid worst political turmoil and “what PTI calls reign of terror unleashed by the imported government” reached its climax, Canadian members of parliament urged their Prime Minister Trudeau to help address the escalating human rights violations in the country by reaffirming Ottawa’s commitment to justice, democracy, and human rights, both within Pakistan and globally.

A group of Canadian lawmakers expressed “grave concern over the worst human right situation unfolding in Pakistan” and sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Salma Zahid, a chair of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, penned a letter signed by 16 MPs to PM Trudeau regarding the ongoing crackdown by the PDM government on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leaders and workers.

Today, as chair of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, I sent a letter signed by 16 MPs to Prime Minister Trudeau regarding the situation in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ne7lXGkIp7 — Salma Zahid (@SalmaZahid15) May 19, 2023

The letter from the Canadian lawmakers clearly reflected the growing global concern over the worst human rights situation in Pakistan.

The lawmakers’ concerns come amidst an ongoing crackdown by the PDM government on leaders and workers of PTI. It is to mention here that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park was violently raided twice, besides detaining unlawfully over 7,500 party workers, including women and children.

Moreover, PTI top leadership was put in the jail in false and fabricated cases and party leaders were being pressurized and subjected worst oppression to change their loyalties.

The letter, signed by 16 Canadian lawmakers who are members of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, highlighted the importance of the right to peaceful protest and strongly condemned all acts of violence, arbitrary arrests, and the urgent need for fair trials in the country’s civilian courts.

As representatives of their constituents, particularly thousands of Pakistani-Canadians, the lawmakers stressed the fundamental nature of democracy, the rule of law, and freedom of expression in any society, underscoring the importance of upholding these principles without compromise in Pakistan.

They also highlighted a recent ruling by the Supreme Court (SC), which deemed the arrest of former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan ‘illegal’ and unjust.

They emphasised the importance of prompt and transparent court proceedings, allowing the independent legal system to carry out its duties. Recognising the longstanding friendship between Canada and Pakistan, the lawmakers urged PM Trudeau to reaffirm Ottawa’s commitment to justice, democracy, and human rights, both within Pakistan and globally.

They stressed the significance of Pakistanis having the autonomy to determine their own destiny through free and fair elections, governed by the principles of the rule of law and respect for human rights.

The Canadian lawmakers pledged to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and maintain unwavering advocacy democracy. They anticipated a timely and substantive response from Prime Minister Trudeau, acknowledging that democracy and justice will ultimately prevail.