Sanaullah asks nation to ‘minus’ Imran from politics with power of vote

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was pursuing politics of hatred and urged the public to minus him from politics by using power of the vote.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said the recent attacks on state installations were planned and strategized by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“The sites were identified, highlighted and training was given to people,” he added. “This man is doing the politics of hatred. We knew about it but now it is also before the public.”

Rana Sanaullah regretted that the pride of Pakistan, historic fighter jet of MM Alam was also set on fire and at the behest of Imran Khan, martyrs’ memorials were torched. The minister said that PTI workers were trained how to make petrol bombs and use them.

He said, “We have recordings of their telephone calls, audios and videos. We have identified who is responsible for arson in which areas. We will present all this evidence in the court.”

The minister vowed that “the gangs trained by PTI chief Imran Khan” would never be forgiven. “They will be identified through CCTV cameras and will not be allowed to go unpunished.”

He regretted that despite the request of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Imran had not condemned violence committed by the PTI workers across the country.

Sanaullah reiterated the stance of PML-N, which took exception to the relief given to Imran Khan by the courts, by saying that no one else was given such relief in Pakistan’s judicial and constitutional history.

He said Imran was given whatever he asked for and the Islamabad High Court had given blanket relief to him. The minister said that as per the court decision, Imran Khan cannot be arrested in any case including killing someone.

Rana Sanaullah that there was no solution other than banning PTI, adding, “but it is a legal process that requires some time.” “What you have done with the country, there is no solution but to ban your party” the minister said.

The minister said that documented evidences were available about corruption of Rs. 60 billion committed by Imran Khan. The minister said that Imran Khan and his wife were trustees of Al-Qadir Trust and both were accused of corruption of

Rs. 60 billion and they would have to explain their position in the case.

He further said that Rs. 60 billion were not deposited in the account of the Supreme Court rather it was deposited in the account of a property tycoon. Imran Khan was saying that no one should ask questions about his corruption, he remarked.

The minister said that from day one, it was the stance of political parties that Imran Khan was not a political leader but was a “fitna” He said, that Imran should be removed from politics through the power of the vote, otherwise, he would put the country in danger.

The minister said that reports provided by security agencies regarding the protest planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement outside the Supreme Court on Monday were “very alarming”. He said that there was a lot of anger in the people against the apex court because of specific decisions taken by “a three-member bench” in the past few days.

“We are afraid that if the protest is held in the Red Zone tomorrow, according to Islamabad police it will be difficult to control the protesters. “So, I and Ishaq Dar went to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and requested him to hold the protest outside the Red Zone and Maulana Fazlur Rehman replied that he will respond after consulting his colleagues. The minister expressed the hope that he would accept the government’s request.

To a question, he said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be arrested again if investigating agency found his involvement in the recent protests.

Every time PTI took to the streets, the same 100-200 people were found to be involved in violent activities, he said adding, “So, this means that they have been trained to do this.”