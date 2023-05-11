Polio-free Pakistan prime goal of govt, committed to achieve targets: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that polio-free Pakistan is prime goal of the government and it is committed to achieve the targets in this regard.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of Rotary Foundation, headed by Chairman of International PolioPlus Committee Michael McGovern which called on him here on Thursday, the PM said that he would continue to personally monitor the efforts for elimination of polio from the country.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif highly appreciated the services of the Rotary Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the polio-free Pakistan.

The government was ensuring the security of polio workers, he informed the delegation.

The prime minister appreciated the Rotary International for the development of a housing project for the victims of 2022 floods.

He instructed the authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming polio vaccination drive.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif was told that this year, the Rotary International and other partner organisations had allocated $15 million for anti-polio drives.

Apprising the prime minister of the current status of anti-polio campaigns, the relevant authorities told that a special drive would be launched in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister instructed the law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security for the polio workers.

He also directed the officers of the Ministry of National Health to make full preparations for the success of upcoming polio vaccination drive.

The officer bearers of Rotary International including Aziz Memon, Faiz Kidwai, Adnan Rohela and officers of the relevant ministries attended the meeting.