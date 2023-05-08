NATIONAL

Cop martyred in attack

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MARCH 14: Riot police intervene in supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gathered outside Khan's house to prevent officers from arresting him, in Lahore, Pakistan on March 14, 2023. Protestors clashed with the police. The police, attired in riot gear and holding shields, used water cannons to ward off the stone-throwing activists from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who had taken control of the main entrance to their party leader's residence. Several PTI workers, according to police sources, were taken into custody. (Photo by Rana Irfan Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred on Monday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a police check-post in Peshawar.

Police sources said the incident took place at Khyber Bara check-post, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on police at duty. A police official shot dead on the spot and the assailants fled after they opened fire at the policeman. The deceased policeman dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and search for the runaway suspects is underway.

