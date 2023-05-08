Cop martyred in attack

PESHAWAR: A police constable was martyred on Monday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a police check-post in Peshawar.

Police sources said the incident took place at Khyber Bara check-post, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on police at duty. A police official shot dead on the spot and the assailants fled after they opened fire at the policeman. The deceased policeman dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and search for the runaway suspects is underway.