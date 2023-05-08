IHC directs authorities to share Aafia Siddiqui’s case details with her attorney

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a ruling directing the authorities concerned to provide details of the case against Aafia Siddiqui to her legal counsel.

The MIT-trained neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted by a US court of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military personnel in Afghanistan.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaque Khan conducted a hearing of the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, who moved the court through his lawyer, Imran Shafiq Advocate, seeking to share of case details with her council in the United States, Clive Stafford Smith.

During the hearing, the court remarked that the purpose of sharing information with the attorney is to prepare the case for the court in the US, adding that Mr. Clive will assure that the information will not be used except in the Aafia Siddiqui case.

The court also directed authorities to take all possible steps to ensure Fowzia Siddiqui’s security in the United States.