We want Imran out of politics, court wants him at center: Fazl

DI KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they want the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court wants him at the centre.

Addressing a press conference the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said that he had a telephonic conversation with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif. They informed him that the court want them to talk to PTI chief Imran Khan and decide a date for elections.

He asked the court to first clear its position and under which section of the constitution everyone will agree to the election date given by Imran Khan, who should be disqualified instead.

The JUI-F chief said that they considered this process apolitical and the court should respect the parliament.

He maintained that they want to exclude the PTI chief from politics but the Supreme Court is including him back in the political circle.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman lambasted Supreme Court, saying that the parliament is supreme, if the judges can summon politicians to the court why can’t the parliament summon judges?