Integrating Constitution in curriculum is a historic milestone: minister

By Staff Report
Newly ruling collation partners minister for Information Mariyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 19, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sprang no big surprises in naming his new cabinet Tuesday, doling out key portfolios to officials from the two parties that combined to oust Imran Khan after weeks of political crisis. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that integrating the Constitution of Pakistan into the educational curriculum is a major milestone achieved by the country on the occasion of its golden jubilee.

Speaking at the launch of the Constitution mobile application, the minister said the historic integration of the document in the curriculum would not only include the basic components of democracy, but also highlight the importance and values of differences of opinion.

Developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the mobile application has been released in connection with the golden jubilee of the Constitution.

The application is designed to act as a digital source that can help raise awareness among the general public about the Constitution.

The minister stressed that it was crucial to explain the importance of the Constitution to the people, particularly the youth, as it serves as a guarantor of their rights.

She further added that sensitizing the people about the Constitution and its significance in their daily lives is equally important.

