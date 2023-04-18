Aitzaz demands SC to seek explanation from PM, ministers over polls delay

LAHORE: Senior legal expert and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court (SC) to seek an explanation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other federal ministers over the delay in provincial elections.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif and the interior and law ministers would be responsible if elections not be held on the apex court-mandated date of May 14”, Aitzaz Ahsan declared while speaking to media at the Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Tuesday.

“Who are they to not conduct the elections when the SC has directed for the polls to be held on May 14,” he question.

He demanded t the apex court to summon the premier as well as Interior Minister and Law Minister and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over their statements regarding the delay in elections to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Aitzaz maintained that the country’s top court should “summon them and then must punish them under contempt charges if they admit non-compliance of the court’s orders”.

“The PM should be asked how his decision could be accepted when he himself did not obey the court’s order,” he said adding that “those responsible for the disobedience should be disqualified for five years each”.

“Imran Khan was nothing but it is the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that has made him a popular leader amongst the public through its wrong decisions in general and registration of false and fabricated cases in particular,” he pointed out.

“It is astonishing how the PDM managed to make Imran undefeatable in elections,” he said.

Expressing his disappointment in the coalition government’s decisions, the veteran legal expert said that “the country will face huge problems in the future if nothing changes and all political parties remain committed to the achievement of their vested interests rather than obeying the Constitution”.