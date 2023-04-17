Climbers make history by hoisting Pakistan flag on Annapurna mountain

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani, two climbers from Pakistan, Monday along with the Seven Summit Treks team, successfully ascended Annapurna 1, the world’s 10th-highest mountain located in Gandaki province of Nepal.

According to Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Kashif has now become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 11 peaks above 8,000 meters, while Naila has become the first woman from Pakistan to climb Annapurna and the first to summit four peaks above 8,000 meters.

Sajid Ali Sadpara, another mountaineer, also successfully ascended Annapurna without oxygen on Saturday, making it his fourth 8,000’er summit, all of which he climbed without oxygen.

The achievements of these climbers are setting new records in mountaineering. Kashif, who was born in 2002 made history in 2021 by becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit K2 on July 27.

He has continued to break records in the climbing community. At the young age of 17, he summited Broad Peak, earning him the nickname “The Broad Boy.” Since then, he has climbed numerous mountains, including Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak, and Mount Lhotse, the fourth-highest peak in the world.

In 2022, he was recognised by Guinness World Records for being the youngest person to climb K2 and Broad Peak. However, he faced a close call in July of that year when he and Fazal Ali went missing after summiting Nanga Parbat. They were found shortly after.

Kiani made headlines when images of her wedding shoot at K2 basecamp in 2018 went viral on social media. She has since summited Gasherbrum-II and K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, in July 2022, following in the footsteps of Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to do so.

Sadpara, the son of late mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aims to climb all of the world’s 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen. He has already summited K2, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II in Pakistan and Manaslu in Nepal without supplemental oxygen, setting records along the way.

These mountaineers have made a name for themselves in the Alpine community, showcasing their incredible abilities to climb some of the world’s most challenging peaks.