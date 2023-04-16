Funeral of religious affairs minister Abdul Shakoor today

ISLAMABAD: The funeral of Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor, who died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday, will be held at 2:00 pm in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to his Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party.

The accident happened after a vehicle coming from the opposite side hit his car near the parliament, Islamabad police said on Twitter.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Five people, including the driver of the vehicle that hit Shakoor’s car, have been taken into custody, the police said.

The minister was alone and himself driving his car, Islamabad police chief Nasir Akbar Khan told reporters.

Images carried by Geo News showed Shakoor’s damaged vehicle sitting in the middle of the road, surrounded by a chasm of onlookers.

Shakoor, a veteran MP, was elected as a member of the National Assembly in the 2018 general elections.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other government and opposition lawmakers expressed sorrow over Shakoor’s death.

— With Anadolu Agency