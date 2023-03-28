NATIONAL

CPNE delegation meets with Governor Sindh

By Staff Report

Karachi: A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at Governor House. The delegation was headed by Secretary General of the Council, Amir Mehmood.

On this occasion the problems faced by the newspaper industry, non-payment of advertising dues, role of newspapers and magazines and other important matters were discussed.

Governor Sindh said that the role of journalism in the establishment and continuity of democracy cannot be denied. He further said that newspapers and magazines are still a reliable source of information, the newspaper industry has been facing challenges for several years due to the boom of social media, but the news of newspapers and magazines is still a documentary evidence.

He said that he will talk to the relevant authorities to solve the problems faced by the newspaper industry. The CPNE delegation included Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Maqsood Yousufi, Ejazul Haque, Anwar Sajdi, Saeed Khawar, Syed Mudassar and Mudassar Alam.

