Quetta court hands over Hassaan Niazi to Lahore police on transit remand

LAHORE: A Quetta judicial magistrate on Sunday handed over PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi to the Lahore police on transit remand.

Advocate Niazi was produced in the chamber of Judicial Magistrate-7 Kaleem Ullah Mosiani wherein he granted one-day transit remand of Hassaan Niazi.

Talking to media, Niazi’s lawyer said that his client had got the bail yesterday. But under which law he was sent to jail when they had already submitted surety bonds for his release, the lawyer objected.

Yesterday, the judicial magistrate accepted the bail plea of Niazi in a case registered against him in the Airport police station. But soon after his bail, the PTI leader was again arrested in another case registered against him under MPO 3.

Earlier Sunday morning, the Lahore police reached Quetta to take custody of PTI leader Hassaan Niazi who got bail from a local court in Balochistan provincial capital on Saturday in a case related to misbehaving with police officials.

The Punjab home department sent a notification to the Government of Balochistan requesting it to hand over Hassaan Niazi as he was wanted in a murder case in Lahore.

The Lahore police reached Quetta to take Niazi into its custody. Earlier, Niazi (who is also a prominent lawyer) was shifted from Quetta District Jail to Cantt police station under the MPO 3.

The Balochistan home department relayed instructions to the provincial police in this regard after getting a notification from the Punjab government. According to the notification, Niazi has been booked in an attempt to murder case lodged with the Race Course police station in Lahore.

The Balochistan home department instructed the provincial police to fulfil all legal requirements. A sessions court in Quetta on Saturday approved the bail of Hassaan Niazi in a case related to misbehaving with police officials.

Niazi was arrested on March 20 in Islamabad on charges of intimidating and obstructing police officers from discharging their duties. He was later handed over to Quetta police on one-day transit remand after a case was filed against him at Airport Police Station.

On Thursday, the Islamabad court rejected the request of Ramna Police to extend Niazi’s physical remand in the case. The case in Ramna police station was filed on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector Khuban Shah under sections 34 (common intention), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the PPC.