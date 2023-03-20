Govt accuses Imran of harming the country with his ‘politics of hatred’

KARACHI: The incumbent government on Monday took a jibe at former Prime Minister Imran Khan Minister for harming the country with his ‘politics of hatred’.

Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that Imran Khan’s politics of hatred is harming the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Sindh said Pakistan is going through a political, economic and security crisis.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the part Imran Khan played in the destruction of Pakistan is a part of history now.

He said the previous government of PTI had cheated on the budget of Punjab while in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab fraud was going on in the name of Health Card.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said at a young age, he created the world’s largest network for the treatment of heart diseases while PTI’s previous government did not establish a hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP chairman said free treatment is being provided to the poor and the rich people in Sindh and patients from other provinces of the country also come to Sindh for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has also come down hard on former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for inciting people after the law came into action on his acts of terrorism. She taunted him for delivering a lecture on peace after launching an attack on state.

In her tweet posted on Monday, Maryam wrote: “Now this terrorist has realized that the law will come into action on his terrorism, so he has started to incite (people). After launching an attack on the state, injuring the heads of dozens of policemen, torching police vehicles, setting off petrol bombs and after the recovery of trained terrorists from the Zaman Park, now he has remembered to deliver a lecture on peace!”