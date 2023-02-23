Lakki Marwat operation results in death of six TTP militants

PESHAWAR: Six suspected militants affiliated with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a joint operation by the counter-terrorism department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lakki Marwat police on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of the Dadiwala police station, according to a statement released by a spokesperson of Lakki Marwat police, Shahid Hameed.

The security forces had received intelligence that the terrorists were planning to attack the Abbas police checkpost, which led to the operation. Upon reaching the terrorists’ hideout, the security personnel were fired upon from multiple directions.

In response, the police retaliated, resulting in the death of the six suspects.

Following the operation, a large amount of arms, ammunition, and grenades were recovered from the scene. Four of the deceased suspects have been identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah, Mohibullah, and Kaleemullah, while the identification of the remaining two is still underway, according to the official statement.

Hameed added the suspects had been wanted by the police and the CTD for their involvement in previous attacks on law enforcement agencies. The operation against these terrorists is a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Pakistan.

The latest attack is yet another example of the worsening law and order situation in Pakistan, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

Over the past few months, terrorist groups have been carrying out attacks with near impunity across the country. The TTP has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and bordering areas of Afghanistan, since the talks broke down in November.

Meanwhile, insurgents in Balochistan appear to have formalised a nexus with the TTP and stepped up their violent activities.

This deteriorating security situation was highlighted last month when a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed 84 people and injured many others.