Two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition kicks off with over 100 companies in attendance 

Lahore: The Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo (PPE) commenced at the Lahore Expo Center on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, with the support of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA). The mega pharma event, organised by the Prime Event Management, is being participated by over a 100 companies, including a few foreign ones. This is the second pharma expo in Lahore ever since pandemic.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ethiopian Ambassador HE Jamal Baker, Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Tawab, CEO Shazo Group Mian Asad Shujaur Rahman and Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi. Representatives of participant companies were also present for the occasion.

Kamran Abbasi, the organiser of the exhibition, gave the chief guest Mr Baker a tour of the stalls. The efforts of the organisers, along with the quality of Pakistani products, especially medicines and equipment were highly appreciated by Mr Baker.

Speaking to the media, Mr Baker, said, “Pakistan is not only considered a very important country in the Islamic world, but the South Asian nation is also renowned for top quality medical products being produced by its pharmaceutical industry.” He further elaborated that African countries, including Ethiopia, are good markets for Pakistani pharmaceuticals.

Kamran Abbasi told the media that, “the ongoing expo is specially meant for pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging suppliers, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals, pharma instruments, hospital and health equipment manufacturing.”

“The exhibition will include ultrasound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, surgical instruments, hospital supplies and accessories” he added. He also shared that “more than 100 exhibitors including China, South Korea and Thailand are exhibiting their products, and technology through 250 stalls in two halls of the expo centre.”

According to Abbasi, the expo will provide an excellent opportunity to promote the local pharmaceutical industry in the international markets and give local manufacturers new technologies and developments in the sector adopted by the developed world.

The two-day exhibition, organised by Prime Event Management, will conclude on Thursday, 16 February 2023. Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram will be the chief guest at the concluding day of the event.