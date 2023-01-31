PCB turns to homegrown talent with new chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a new chief selector focusing on utilizing the country’s domestic cricket talent pool.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has the authority to appoint the chief selector, selection panel, and captain. He has considered the available resources and pressure on the current captain.

“Chairman has the authority to appoint the chief selector, selection panel, and captain. If he asks for my opinion, I think we have to see what resources are available to us. Do you have enough candidates who can play the leadership role? Media is quoting that there is a lot of pressure on the captain because of leading the side in all formats. Chairman will look into all these things and then decide if there need to be separate captains or just one all-format captain,” said Haroon.

Chief selector Haroon Rasheed emphasized the importance of providing proper opportunities to players before making decisions about their future.

“I have been following domestic cricket. Pakistan has a good pool of players, and we need to focus on them. Too many changes can also affect the team. We have to give a player a proper opportunity before deciding their fate. The majority of our players are between the age bracket of 21 to 27, so once they mature, Pakistan can be a top team in one or two years,” he said.

Haroon Rasheed has a wealth of experience and was appointed by Najam Sethi due to their competence.

“Experience has no substitute. Najam Sethi believes I am a competent professional, which is why he gave me major roles in his last tenure and has now given me the responsibility of Chief Selector. I hope to fulfill the role to the best of my ability,” he said.

The selection panel is still a work in progress, and the PCB is considering representation from all regions and selecting members who can bring a modern approach to cricket.

Data will also be used to gather information about past player performance, but the chief selector has emphasized the importance of physically observing their fitness.

“Data provides you with information, so there is nothing wrong in using it. If you want to see past records of players and in which conditions they have performed, then you take the help of data. But you have to physically be present to judge the current form and fitness of a player, which is most important, said Haroon Rasheed,

The PCB is taking a comprehensive approach to its cricket operations and hopes to bring success to the team in the future.

“Selection panel is a work in progress. I will hope there is representation from all regions and choose selectors who can help us with modern-day cricket. We are looking at various aspects and will soon announce our selection panel members,” he concluded.