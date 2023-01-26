World

6 Chinese-national crew members dead after ship sinks off Japan

By Agencies

TOKYO: Eight crew members of a cargo ship that sank off southwestern Japan have been confirmed dead, including six Chinese nationals, said the Chinese Consulate-General in Fukuoka on Thursday.

Five crew members, including four Chinese nationals and a Myanmarese national, have survived, with nine others still missing.

The Hong Kong-registered cargo ship named Jintian capsized and sank off Nagasaki prefecture in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, with 22 crew members onboard, including 14 Chinese nationals and eight Myanmarese nationals.

A group of staff members with the consulate-generals in Fukuoka and Nagasaki, commissioned by Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou, on Thursday visited the rescued at Nagasaki Coast Guard Office and sent daily necessities to the Chinese crew members.

