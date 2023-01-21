NATIONAL

Three members of Hindu community mysteriously found dead

By Staff Report

KASUR: Three members of Hindu community were found mysteriously dead and another unconscious inside a house here on Saturday.

Police said that members of Hindu community hailing from Jacobabad were on business tour to Punjab where they stayed in a house in a Qadi Wind area of Kasur.

Three people including Karpal Das, Sunni Kumar and Wishal Kumar were found mysteriously dead while Satesh Kumar was found unconscious.

The bodies and unconscious person were shifted to hospital and police was investigating into the incident.

