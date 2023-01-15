Indian Army Day: Troops constantly brutalizing Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: When India is celebrating its 75th Army Day, today, its troops are constantly brutalizing the Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, real brutal face of the Indian army is on display on daily basis as it is involved in extrajudicial killings, rapes, torture and abuse in the occupied territory.

It said the inhuman and brutal Indian troops have killed 96, 163 people since January 1989 till 31st December 2022 in IIOJK. Indian army is trained in committing genocide, crimes against humanity & war crimes, it added.

The report said the Indian army has no justification to celebrate its day as its men are involved in heinous crimes in India and the occupied territory and is notorious for conducting cordon and search operations against oppressed people in India and in IIOJK.

It lamented that the Indian troops had killed thousands of civilians in India’s northeastern region during the past two decades and the killing fields of the occupied territory had exposed the real face of the Indian army.

The report said that the Indian troops had turned IIOJK into an inferno where even innocent civilians, professionals, women, children and elderly are not safe from the Indian state terrorism.

It added that the military crackdown and intensified extra-judicial killings in staged operations in IIOJK reflected extremist anti-Muslim designs of the Hindutva inspired extremist BJP-government.

The report said in January 2022, thousands of acres of land in Gulmarg and Sonamarg area of the territory were declared as ‘strategic areas’ and given to the Indian military. This is a brazen violation of International Law, it maintained.

It said the excessive use of force and impunity enjoyed by Indian forces in IOJK has increased the “Atrocity Crimes” manifold and the international rights’ bodies have documented Indian army’s brutalities in IIOJK and it must be held accountable for its atrocities.