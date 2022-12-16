UoS, Malaysian varsity team up for research, educational cooperation

SARGODHA: The Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and University of Sargodha UoS) agreed to extend cooperation to carry out collaborative research, exchange of scholars and establish educational cooperation between the two institutions, in line with the already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The deliberations were made in a meeting held at University of Sargodha between Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research & Innovation) of Universiti Putra Malaysia Prof Dr Nazamid Saari. The key feature of the deliberations was establishing joint campus in Pakistan to launch joint degree programs.

Recognizing the importance of active engagement of academic members and researchers, both universities agreed to promote and encourage short- and long-term visits of students and academic staff.

Besides exchanging research and educational data for strengthening academic activities, inviting scholars and students for participation in training, lectures, conferences, symposia and workshops, were other features of the deliberations.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas briefed the Malaysian delegation about Sargodha University’s academic progress and achievements. He vowed on extending cooperation for Joint research activities in the fields of common interest and exchange of ideas and innovations for mutual benefit.

Dr Abbas also commended the University Putra Malaysia for achieving high scores consistently for its teaching, learning and research activities. “Such a collaboration and cooperation will help us increase our international reach and open new avenues for UoS faculty, staff and students to promote research productivity and innovation” he added.

Prof Dr Nazamid Saari also briefed about the rankings, performances and achievements of the Universiti Putra Malaysia and said that UPM is striving to enter in the top 100 universities of the QS World University Rankings. He appreciated the efforts of UoS for extending and identifying opportunities for exchanges, cooperation, joint research and development in disciplines of mutual interest that can be achieved under this international partnership.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas presented the souvenir to Prof Dr Nazamid Saari and thanked him for coming to University of Sargodha. Dr Nazamid Saari also wrote his remarks about the University in the University Comment log.