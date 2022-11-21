Dar-led committee interviewes applicants for Commissioners SECP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar-led committee has reportedly interviewed the interested applicants for the posts of the Commissioners in the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Sources close to the development told this correspondent that a total 20 people were invited for the interview for the three posts.

According to details, Finance ministry has issued interviews letters to Bilal Rasool, Raheel Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Akif Saeed, Javed Ahmedjee, Vadiyya Khalil, Khalida Habib, Syed Aamir Bukhari, Siraj Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, Imran Inayat Butt, Abdul Rahman Warraich, Abid Hussain, Mian Aamir Mumtaz, Ziaul Mustafa, Abdul Majid Alvi, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi and Jahanara Sajjad Ahmed.

Presently, Bilal Rasool, Khalida Habib and Imran Inayat Butt are working as Executive Director SECP. While, Akif saeed and Abid Hussian were working on different positions in SECP.

Sources said that the team will conduct the interviews of remaining candidates on Monday.

It is pertinent to note that these posts of the commissioners have been vacant for quite some time and the incumbent government is trying to fill these positions as soon as possible.