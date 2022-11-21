NATIONAL

Dar-led committee interviewes applicants for Commissioners SECP

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar-led committee has reportedly interviewed the interested applicants for the posts of the Commissioners in the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Sources close to the development told this correspondent that a total 20 people were invited for the interview for the three posts.

According to details, Finance ministry has issued interviews letters to Bilal Rasool, Raheel Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Akif Saeed, Javed Ahmedjee, Vadiyya Khalil, Khalida Habib, Syed Aamir Bukhari, Siraj Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, Imran Inayat Butt, Abdul Rahman Warraich, Abid Hussain, Mian Aamir Mumtaz, Ziaul Mustafa, Abdul Majid Alvi, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi and Jahanara Sajjad Ahmed.

Presently, Bilal Rasool, Khalida Habib and Imran Inayat Butt are working as Executive Director SECP. While, Akif saeed and Abid Hussian were working on different positions in SECP.

Sources said that the team will conduct the interviews of remaining candidates on Monday.

It is pertinent to note that these posts of the commissioners have been vacant for quite some time and the incumbent government is trying to fill these positions as soon as possible.

 

 

 

Previous articleQatar first World Cup hosts to lose opener with Ecuador defeat
Next articleExport of surplus sugar: Sugar millers hold meeting with Dar today
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Corrupt elite fattening itself at people’s cost: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has said that during his interaction with people during party’s long march he has met thousands of people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran making fruitless efforts to pressurize govt: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Sunday accused Imran Khan of using below-the-par tactics in a bid to pressurize civil and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Everyone to get a surprise on Nov 26: Imran

Says ‘discussions’ only after elections date announced Says he aware of their plans, but was planning ahead LAHORE: A day after announcing what appeared...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP finance minster says Dar misled nation about Pakistan’s impending default

PESHAWARL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said Sunday that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had misled the nation about Pakistan’s impending...
Read more
NATIONAL

Export of surplus sugar: Sugar millers hold meeting with Dar today

ISLAMABAD: As the powerful sugar millers are pressing the government to allow export of surplus sugar, the government is going to negotiate with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC takes up plea seeking PTI chief’s disqualification over concealing ‘daughter’ today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition for hearing on Monday (today) seeking disqualification of PTI chairman and former premier...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Export of surplus sugar: Sugar millers hold meeting with Dar today

ISLAMABAD: As the powerful sugar millers are pressing the government to allow export of surplus sugar, the government is going to negotiate with the...

Dar-led committee interviewes applicants for Commissioners SECP

Qatar first World Cup hosts to lose opener with Ecuador defeat

IHC takes up plea seeking PTI chief’s disqualification over concealing ‘daughter’ today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.