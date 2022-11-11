CITY

Book on ‘human capital, innovation, and disruptive digital tech’ launched amid galaxy of dignitaries

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A book titled “Human Capital, Innovation, and Disruptive Digital Technology: A Multi-Dimensional Perspective” written by veteran international and national economists as well as management sciences academics was launched here the other day.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Vice Chancellors of various universities and dignitaries from civil society were among those who graced the book launch ceremony held in a local hotel of Lahore.

The book has been authored by renowned economists and management sciences academics including University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Prof Dr Muhammad Shahbaz of Beijing Institute of China and Prof Dr Shujaat Mubarak of Institute of Business Management Karachi.

The book discussed the role of human capital in the context of technological development, innovation, resilience, and ambidextrous behavior. The book also provided a thorough analysis of the role of human capital in industry, firm internationalization, and organizational ambidexterity while keeping contemporary business dynamics in mind. It also outlined strategies for firms to improve their human capital readiness, which forms the basis of this new economy.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz congratulated the authors on writing a valuable book for the students of economics and management sciences and stressed on business organizations to make full use of it. He was of the view that the book offered a diverse view of human capital and its multifaceted role and applications in an organization.

“Pakistan has very low capital and GDP as it relies heavily on traditional technology. But the world is changing along modern lines, and we need to introduce new ideas into our economy” said by the PHEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir. He went on to say that China has registered 0.6 million patents by 2021. He emphasized economists, especially students using modern technology and introducing innovative ideas to elevate the current annual income which is extremely low.

The author and Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas informed the attendees that the book has been written by keeping in view the post COVID-19 economic challenges. He highlighted the changing role of human capital and social development that led to the necessity of a new paradigm of economic growth.  He termed the book very useful for management officers, researchers, academicians and those interested in the dimensions and development of human capital.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, another author dedicated the book to those students and teachers who use new technology to bring new development and want to innovate to uplift economy of Pakistan. He discussed a chapter devoted to exploring the evolution of human capital and its various definitions and dimensions.

The ceremony was also addressed by Prof. Dr. Shujaat Mubarak, well-known media and civil society’s representatives.

 

Previous articleCOP27 must help unlock private, public financing for climate adaptation, mitigation: Sherry
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Allama Iqbal’s vision way to prosperity

LAHORE: PTI leader from NA-137 Okara, Chaudhry Aurangzeb said that everyone would have to struggle hard to transform Pakistan into a model envisioned by...
Read more
LAHORE

Founder of Ashraf Group of Industries remembered on 39th death anniversary

LAHORE: The 39th death anniversary of Al-Hajj Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, former Senator and renowned industrialist, founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, was observed with...
Read more
LAHORE

Shootout at Wazirabad

Imran Khan’s shooting was not a one-off, but a sort of culmination, as the Long March had been spattered with blood, if not quite...
Read more
LAHORE

Centre suspends Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack. According...
Read more
LAHORE

Out of Africa

Somehow, everything seems to be happening in South-East Africa. Telejournalist Arsad Sharif was killed in Kenya. Then Rishi Sunak became the first person of...
Read more
LAHORE

Lahore heritage – Preserving beauty of ancient times

LAHORE: Dating back hundreds of years, Lahore is known for its culture, festivals, rich cuisine and above all the glory of ancient Mughal-era architecture....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK court rejects PM Shehbaz’s plea for indefinite adjournment in Daily...

-- Daily Mail so far fails to prove allegations against PM Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum ISLAMABAD: The London High Court of Justice has rejected Prime Minister...

Karachi witnesses alarming rise in street crime: AIG

Punjab Cabinet SCCLO reviews security arrangements ongoing PTI long march

India, US are natural allies, says Janet Yellen

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.