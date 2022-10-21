NATIONAL

Imran urges students not to give up fight till last ball to become champions in life

By Staff Report

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that under-trial accused has become prime minister and finance minister of Pakistan, saying that he would announce his long march within few days to rid the country of this “corrupt cabal.”

Speaking to students in Sargodha University, Imran Khan said that universities were the nurseries of future leaders. He said that who gave permission to the Punjab Governor to bar political leaders from addressing students in universities, adding that international politicians address students in UK, Oxford University not only invited UK politicians but also world leaders to address its students. “I have delivered speech at Oxford University three times and now I have been invited again,” he added.

He urged the Punjab Governor not to listen to these thieves who sit above because as people have known him for 50 years, adding that if political leaders did not address the students, how would they know about politics and how they form their own views.

Imran Khan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto could come to address the students. He said that the country was currently standing at a crucial juncture, as some politicians come to power in the name of people and then start looting.

He said that when people did not stand for truth, the society was destroyed, urging the students to fight till the end and became champions in life as he did in cricket and politics.

The PTI chairman stated that bad times come when you give up, adding, “I learnt a lesson in cricket that the one who fights till the last ball is the champion, your captain will fight these thieves.”

Lashing out at the “imported government,” Imran Khan said that when they hear his name, their legs started trembling. He said that the small thieves were in jail and the big ones were given NRO and were roaming freely.

“When I went to the assembly, I saw the famous big robbers of Pakistan,” he added. Imran Khan went on to say that the society was destroyed, where there was no system of justice and rule of law.

Imran Khan said that the reason for prosperity in Switzerland was the rule of law, adding that when our Prime Minister is begging for money abroad, the respect of the entire country is lost.

Imran Khan said nation died ethically and morally when corrupt people got important slots, adding that only honest leadership can steer the country out of current crises.

He said Shehbaz Sharif has been facing Rs. 16 billion corruption charges and the case was underway when he became prime minister while Ishaq Dar has involved in money laundering for the Sharif family and gave a written affidavit in 2000 in this regard, making him the finance minister. That is, the cat was put on the milk tray.

The PTI chairman said that Asif Zardari was called Mr Ten Percent in India and books were written on his corruption. There is no difference between the Governor of Sindh and the Mulajat, adding that half of the cabinets were facing cases of theft. Abid Sher Ali’s father said that Rana Sanaullah had committed 18 murders, he added.

 

Previous articleDecision in CoC violation reserved: ECP announces verdict in Toshakhana case today
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Decision in CoC violation reserved: ECP announces verdict in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its verdicts in violation of election's code of conduct (CoC) case while will announce...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global, regional affairs: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM lauds cabinet members for removing impediments to SDF projects within 48 hrs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated his cabinet members for removing impediments to the development projects of the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) within...
Read more
NATIONAL

On President’s letter, PMO sets up committee to analyze cyber threats

ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the prime minister, the PM Office has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Still there only speeches: SC rejects govt plea to bar PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the government's plea to issue an interim order against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to bar...
Read more
NATIONAL

To end stalemate, PPP, MQM-P agree to hold talks over LG Bill, other demands

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MQM-P have decided to hold talks over Local Bodies Bill and other demands of the latter. According to details,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

On President’s letter, PMO sets up committee to analyze cyber threats

ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the prime minister, the PM Office has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and...

Still there only speeches: SC rejects govt plea to bar PTI’s long march

To end stalemate, PPP, MQM-P agree to hold talks over LG Bill, other demands

Pakistan welcomes China’s hold on India’a move to blacklist Lashkar-i-Taiba’s Hafiz Talah Saeed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.