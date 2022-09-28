NATIONAL

Chinese national killed, two injured in Karachi clinic attack

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a clinic in Saddr area of Karachi while posing as a patient.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the attacker came in disguise of a patient and remained inside the clinic for a longer period. “As soon as his turn came, he opened fire on the Chinese nationals inside the clinic,” he said, adding that a Chinese cashier died on the spot while a doctor and his wife sustained injuries.

Both the deceased and injured are dual nationals, he informed, adding that they have been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The injured are said to be in critical conditions.

The police have also recovered seven spent casings of 9mm pistol and cordoned off the area to collect further evidence from the spot.

This is not the first attack in Karachi on Chinese nationals and on April 26, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed an attacker running away soon after the attack with police saying that suspect ran away using the MA Jinnah Road. The authorities will be scrutinizing all CCTV cameras on the route to determine the escape path of the suspect.

Later, taking notice of the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the chief secretary of Sindh to prepare a report on the firing and immediately arrest the perpetrators.

In a tweet, he condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the death of the Chinese citizen. “Such incidents are intolerable. The security of Chinese residents should be ensured in every way,” Sanaullah added.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the killing, according to a spokesperson.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This incident is the latest in the recent spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. In April, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute.

