PML-N resolution condemns PTI after minister heckled in London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a resolution against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly after Marriyum Aurangzeb, central minister for information and broadcasting, was heckled by protestors in a shop in London.

Aurangzeb is currently in the British capital as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which is on its way back after attending the annual session of the General Assembly in New York.

Videos widely shared on social media showed the minister being heckled by people in a coffee shop. In another video, some of the same people chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief) can be seen following a masked Aurangzeb, as the woman filming her said she “makes grand claims on television there and she does not have a dupatta on her head”.

The resolution, moved by Kanwal Liaquat, said Pakistan’s international image was affected due to what she claimed was the misbehaviour meted out by PTI workers.

Increasing incidents of heckling and misbehaviour by PTI workers reflect the party’s shallow and sick mentality, and lack of tolerance in its ranks, Liaquat declared.

The resolution further demanded that the federal government should take legal action against these insensitive protestors in such matters.