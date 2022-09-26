NATIONAL

PML-N resolution condemns PTI after minister heckled in London

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a resolution against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly after Marriyum Aurangzeb, central minister for information and broadcasting, was heckled by protestors in a shop in London.

Aurangzeb is currently in the British capital as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which is on its way back after attending the annual session of the General Assembly in New York.

Videos widely shared on social media showed the minister being heckled by people in a coffee shop. In another video, some of the same people chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief) can be seen following a masked Aurangzeb, as the woman filming her said she “makes grand claims on television there and she does not have a dupatta on her head”.

The resolution, moved by Kanwal Liaquat, said Pakistan’s international image was affected due to what she claimed was the misbehaviour meted out by PTI workers.

Increasing incidents of heckling and misbehaviour by PTI workers reflect the party’s shallow and sick mentality, and lack of tolerance in its ranks, Liaquat declared.

The resolution further demanded that the federal government should take legal action against these insensitive protestors in such matters.

Previous articlePakistan concerned as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan armies clash on disputed border
Next articleBilawal urges measures to combat Islamophobia
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed: economy too bad for Dar to fix

ISLAMABAD: Opposition MP and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed slammed the rumoured return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, noting the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect’s mother seeks protective bail in daughter-in-law murder

ISLAMABAD: Samina Shah, mother of the prime suspect, has moved a petition in the district and sessions court of Islamabad, seeking protective bail in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

KHAIRPUR: Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in Sindh with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee opens slightly firmer, markets await new finance minister

KARACHI: The rupee opened slightly stronger on Monday as market participants awaited the announcement of a new finance minister, at a time when the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Catastrophic floods ravage agriculture sector, jeopardise food security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's agriculture sector, which contributes 24 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings, has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal urges measures to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday met Miguel Moratinos, UN high-representative for the alliance of civilizations (UNAOC), on the sidelines of the 77th...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

KHAIRPUR: Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in Sindh with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so...

Rupee opens slightly firmer, markets await new finance minister

Catastrophic floods ravage agriculture sector, jeopardise food security

Bilawal urges measures to combat Islamophobia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.