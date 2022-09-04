Sports

Real Madrid, Barcelona continue winning streaks in La Liga

By Agencies

MADRID: Real Madrid edged past Real Betis 2-1 to keep their LaLiga winning streak intact meanwhile Barcelona crushed the home side Sevilla 3-0 after a dominant show to remain undefeated and secure the third consecutive victory of the season.

Real continued to stay at top of the standings while Barcelona jumped to the second after the win on matchday four of La Liga 2022-23.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, finished in a 1-1 draw against the home team Real Sociedad.

Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid in lead in the ninth minute as he lobbed the ball over Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva’s head after he received a wonderful long pass from David Alaba.

Betis, however, responded eight minutes later as Sergio Canales popped up inside the box to score the equalizer.

Madrid unleashed a more vigorous attack to regain the lead but squandered multiple opportunities with Rodrygo finally breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute to steer his side 2-1 up in the game.

Meanwhile, Barcelona completely thrashed out Sevilla with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Eric Garcia.

Raphinha Dias scored the opening goal after a counter-attack and the defenders cleared the ball off the line in the 21st minute. He headed the ball into the open goal with a brilliant assist from Lewandowski to make it 1-0 for Barca.

Lewandowski doubled the lead in the 36th minute as he received a phenomenal cross from Jules Kounde on his chest and volleyed the ball into the nets.

Barca furthered the lead in the 50th minute when Eric Garcia pushed the ball after a brilliant header from Kounde.

Sevilla successfully thwarted a few other attempts by Barca to extend the lead before the full-time.

 

 

 

