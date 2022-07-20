Sports

Qatar’s World Cup final stadium to host first match

By AFP
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 16: A general view outside the Lusail Stadium venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar on December 16, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

DOHA: The first official match at the Lusail stadium that is to host this year’s World Cup final will be held next month, Qatar’s national federation said.

Al Rayyan and Al Arabi will dispute a Qatar Stars League game in the 80,000 capacity stadium on August 11.

Lusail is the biggest of the eight stadiums built or refurbished for the World Cup and will host the final on December 18.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s World Cup organisers said the match would be a “test event” and that an official inauguration would be held later.

Lusail, whose futuristic design was inspired by the decoration on Arab bowls, will stage 10 World Cup matches in all, including several group matches, a quarter-final and semi-final as well as the final.

After the tournament, the capacity is expected to be halved and much of the stadium space turned into community space.

Previous articleEpaper_22-07-20 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shafique scores hundred to keep Pakistan on course in big chase against Sri Lanka

GALLE: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique smashed his second Test hundred to put the tourists on course to accomplish a mammoth chase on day four of...
Read more
Sports

China to host Asian Games in 2023 after Covid postponement

KUWAIT CITY: China will host the 2022 Asian Games in 2023, organisers said on Tuesday, after postponing the event in Hangzhou because of Covid. The...
Read more
Sports

Martial scores again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: New coach Erik ten Hag said his players' belief was improving after Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three games as a...
Read more
Sports

England’s Stokes made ‘selfless’ decision to retire from ODIs: Key

LONDON: England managing director of cricket Rob Key has praised Ben Stokes for his "selfless" decision to ignore the "financial implications" of retiring from...
Read more
Sports

Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

SYDNEY: Former major champion Ian Baker-Finch says LIV Golf Invitational Series are talking to his fellow Australian Cameron Smith but has urged the newly-minted...
Read more
Sports

Asia Cup likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE

The 2022 Asia Cup, which would likely see Pakistan and India facing each other twice in league phase of the tournament, was expected to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Recent images by NASA

Our galaxy is so vast with a lot of mysterious objects within it – it is very difficult to find those and tackle their...

Impact of power crisis on business sector

Farewell to the Parliamentary System

A Tale of Two Visits

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.