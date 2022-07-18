Couple shot dead in their sleep over old enmity in Lahore

A couple was shot dead when they were sleeping on rooftop of their house in Shadi Pura area of Bhagbanpura in Lahore.

Police said that a man shot dead his female cousin Farah and her husband Shehzad in Bhagbanpura area over old enmity.

The culprit used stairs to climb the house avoiding the main entrance and sprayed bullets on the sleeping couple, who expired at the spot.

Farah earlier lodged FIR with Section 324 against the accused Yasir.

The couple left four children to mourn the death.

Police said that police teams were after the runaway accused Yasir.