Bilawal, Asif Zardari pay tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto on 37th martyrdom anniversary

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 37th martyrdom day.

Bilawal said Shahnawaz Bhutto was the extraordinary leader, democrat and had revolutionary thinker.

Bilawal said that Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto will always live in the hearts of the party leadership, Jiyalas and people.

He further said that Shahnawaz Bhutto’s determination, struggle and sacrifice is an example for every political worker fighting for the rights of the people.

“Pakistan People’s Party will not let the sacrifices of its martyrs go in vain. We are firmly determined that we will establish a society based on the supremacy of the constitution and parliament and equality in our country,” he said.

He asked party workers to pray for the departed soul.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that Shahnawaz Bhutto struggled against the dictator.

Asif Zardari also paid tributes to Nusrat Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for bearing the loss of such important figure in their life.